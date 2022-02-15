AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott appointed three people to the Sabine River Authority Board of Directors on Tuesday.

Colonel Jeanette Sterner was reappointed and Elton Brock and Darrin R. Rudolph were newly appointed. Their terms will end on July 6, 2027.

The Sabine River Authority works to “conserve, store, control, preserve, utilize and distribute the storm and flood waters and the waters of the Sabine River and its tributaries,” said Abbott.

Colonel Jeanette Sterner is from Holly Lake Ranch. She was honorably discharged from the United States Army and Texas Army National Guard after 30 years of service. During her time with the Texas Army National Guard, Sterner was employed by the Veteran Administration Medical Center in Dallas as a vocational rehabilitation counselor and clinical coordinator for the Veterans Homeless Program. She is also currently a member of the Military Officers Association of America, VFW Mineola and the Women’s Service Guild Holly Lake Ranch. Sterner is vice president of the Greater Hawkins Veterans Memorial Association. She also graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Oklahoma City University. Sterner also has a Master of Science from Trinity University and a Master’s degree in Strategic Planning for Global Situations from the Army War College.

Elton Brock grew up in Marshall and is a contracts manager for the Cyber Innovation Center. Brock is part of the Institute for Supply Management and is a member of the Education Committee. He was formerly the president and education director of the Southwest Forum and president of the Austin and Waco chapters. Brock graduated with Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Business and a Master of Business Administration from Sam Houston State University.

Darrin R. Rudolph is from Longview and owns Rudy’s Transport Services of East Texas, LLC. He is also the pastor of Greenhill Baptist Church. Rudolph is a member of the Independent Funeral Directors Association and a 3rd Degree Member of Fred Douglas Lodge. In the past, he was also appointed by the governor to the Advisory Council on Emergency Medical Services. Rudolph has a Funeral Director Certification from the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from American InterContinental University.