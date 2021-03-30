Gov. Abbott appoints East Texan, Kevin Ellis, to Education Commission of the States

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK)- Governor Greg Abbott appointed East Texan Kevin Ellis to the Education Commission of the States.

Ellis, of Lufkin, will serve a term with the commission. He is also the District 9 representative on the State Board of Education (SBOE), and has served as chairman to the board since September of 2019.

He was elected to serve a four-year term in Nov. 2016. He also currently represents 31 Northeast Texas counties.

Before Ellis joined the SBOE, he was on the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees and was board president from 2015-2016.

He was also the Vice-Chair of the Texas Commission on Public School Finance, which led to the School Finance Bill, HB3, in the 86th Legislative Session.

Ellis also has a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the Texas Chiropractic College. He also owns Ellis Chiropractic in Lufkin and is part of the Texas Chiropractic Association and the American Chiropractic Association.