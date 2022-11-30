HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott appointed an East Texan to the Sixth Court of Appeals place 2.

Jeff Rambin, of Henderson, is set to start his new position on Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2024. Rambin is an attorney and partner at the Nacogdoches Fairchild, Price, Haley & Smith, LLP.

He has worked in private practice and was also an attorney for Capshaw DeRieux. The East Texas lawyer is also a member of the State Bar of Texas.

Rambin is also involved in his church youth group and high school theatre. As a parent, he also oversaw the Boy Scouts of America and the National High School BBQ Association Championship.

Rambin obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University School of Law.