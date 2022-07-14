AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Connie Gipson, former Gregg County Clerk, as Sabine River Compact Administration Commissioner for a term set to expire on July 12, 2028.

The commissioners are responsible for administering the provisions of the Sabine River Compact entered into by Texas, Louisiana and the United States.

Gipson is a former member of the County & District Clerks Association of Texas and the Association of County Investment Officers. She was previously appointed to the Sabine River Authority Board of Directors and the Governor’s Commission for Women.