AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott appointed nine on Wednesday to the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors, one of whom is an East Texas native.

George “Trey” Henderson, III of Lufkin, is the manager and owner of Henderson Community Ltd. He has previously served as the vice president of the Lufkin division of Overseas Hardwood Company, and as president and vice president of Angelina Hardwood Sales Company for over 30 years.

Henderson is a board member for the 12th Man Foundation, and received his bachelor’s in agriculture economics from Texas A&M University.

He is a former board member of Gov. Perry’s task force on evacuation, Angelina College Board of Trustees, Texas Ethics Commission and the Parks and Wildlife Commission Private Land Advisory Board.

This appointment will task Henderson and the other members of the board with marketing Texas, domestically and globally, as the best state for business.

The corporation is the private side of a public-private partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism.