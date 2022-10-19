SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Paul A. Robbins as District Attorney of the first Judicial District in Sabine and San Augustine counties.

Robbins is a private practice attorney who serves as Regional Attorney for the Texas Municipal Police Association. He has also been serving as a Captain with the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office since 2018. He earned his Basic Peace Officers License after training at the East Texas Police Academy at Kilgore College and his bachelor’s & masters in business administration from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Robbins term is set to expire December 31, 2024 or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

