NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Forney woman has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to be the Stephen F. Austin State University student regent for the 2022-2023 term.

Paige Vadnais received a bachelor of science in agriculture from SFA in December 2021 and is pursuing a master of arts in student affairs and higher education.

“During her time as an undergraduate, she held several leadership roles in the Traditions Council, serving as president her senior year,” officials said. “She hopes to build a career in higher education.”

Vadnais is currently a graduate assistant for student life in the division of student affairs, and assists with Dance Marathon and Student Government Association.

The SFA Board of Regents consists of nine members, a student regent and is authorized by the Texas legislature.