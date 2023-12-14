ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday that the City of Atlanta has been designated as a Film Friendly Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.

The designation comes after the city completed a multi-step training and certification process.

“This Film Friendly Texas Community certification means a lot for the City of Atlanta,” City Manager Danica Porter said. “This will give us the opportunity to showcase our small town and the wonderful history of Atlanta. We will welcome any media production company to visit Atlanta and see what we have to offer to the film industry.”

Atlanta joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their communities, according to a release.

Below is a list of East Texas cities that have been designated as film friendly:

Atlanta

Carthage

Corrigan

Crockett

Kilgore

Livingston

Onalaska

Marshall

Mineola

Nacogdoches

Palestine

Pittsburg

Quitman

Tyler

Winnsboro

“Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed,” Abbott said. “Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Atlanta market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”