HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The City of Crockett has received a designation from Gov. Greg Abbott, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, as a Film Friend Texas Community.

The recognition comes from the Texas Film Commission. Crockett was also recognized as a potential music friendly community in recent months.

“Congratulations to the City of Crockett on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed.”

According to a release from Abbott, this training and certification process helps local businesses and creates jobs.

“Crockett’s Film Friendly Texas designation is a great economic development opportunity for the city’s businesses,” said Crockett Mayor Ianthia Fisher. “When film crews are here, they will stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, shop in our stores, buy our services, and take the rich history of Crockett with them.”