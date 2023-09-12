LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that Lufkin, having completed the multi-step certification process, has now been designated a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Music Office.

“I congratulate the City of Lufkin on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” Abbott said. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state.”

According to a release, music-friendly Texas communities certified by the Texas Music Office are used to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth.

“Lufkin has a thriving music culture, and we hope to increase growth by now being certified as a Music Friendly Texas Community,” Visit Lufkin Director Tara Hendrix said.

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony will be held on Sept. 14, as part of the Texas State Forest Festival at the George H. Henderson Exposition Center located at 1200 Ellen Trout Drive in Lufkin on the Swinging Axe Stage.

The event is free and open to the public.