TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was recently reappointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to serve on the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.

Tyler-based attorney David Iglesias is the Principal Attorney with Iglesias Law Firm, PLLC. First appointed in 2021, his term on the commission is now set to expire on Sept. 28, 2027.

The TSLAC works to support the “reading, learning and historical preservation needs of Texas and its people,” according to their website. The commission serves four key areas:

Archives management and historical preservation

Support for libraries and learning

Access to public records

Reading and literacy services

Iglesias is a member of the State Bar of Texas and was appointed by the Texas Supreme Court to the Board of Disciplinary Appeals. He also volunteers with UT Health East Texas, UT Health Tyler, the Federalist Society, Hispanic Leadership Alliance, the Tyler ISD Foundation, and other organizations.

Iglesias received a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Austin College and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.