Gov. Abbott says ERCOT needs to be ‘overhauled’ after sky-high electric bills

(KETK)- As the state still reels over last week’s power grid failure, Governor Greg Abbott addressed Texans on Wednesday.

He shared his plans to get answers and take action. He also said he is angry and understands why Texans are also frustrated.

Abbott said the state is investigating the sky-high electric bills right now.

He added that ERCOT must be overhauled.

Right before the storm hit, ERCOT repeatedly assured the state and public they were prepared, according to the governor.

Now, he is making it a legislative priority to work on the electrical infrastructure.

“I made responding to this storm an emergency item this legislative session. I am already working on solutions with the Lieutenant Governor, the Speaker of the House and the state legislature,” said Abbott.

He also mentioned he has ordered that Texans will not have their power shut off because of unpaid bills, until the legislature has had time to act.

The state legislature is also beginning a comprehensive investigation of ERCOT today.

State leaders are also working to add more power to the grid to ensure this never happens again.