EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Governor Greg Abbott, in a letter sent to Dr. Blair at Texas State University, is asking that the ALERRT Center start providing this program to school districts across the state.

ALERRT stands for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training and it is designed to provide first responders with the tools they need to respond to tragedy.

“We sadly recognize we cannot do anything to bring back the precious lives that were taken; however, we must do everything in our power to prevent the same tragic ending from happening again,” reads the letter.

“ALERRT has trained more than 200,000 first responders across the nation and provides the best research-based active shooter response training in the U.S, according to the governor’s office. Additionally, Governor Abbott has requested that the center provide a debrief of the Uvalde school shooting and other relevant situations to school staff, law enforcement officers and other decision makers charged with school safety.

An important part of these prevention efforts must focus on the proper training of law enforcement and school administrators on how to respond when they face the threat of an active shooter on their campus. This vital training, which is delivered by veteran first responders with proven experience in active attack response and police training, will help law enforcement on school campuses better respond to these situations,” the letter continues.

Some East Texas school districts are already taking action. Tyler and Brownsboro Independent School Districts have already completed this training.

“I don’t think that you can train enough, and like I said there’s no way to possibly ever train enough for every scenario, but at the same time I think the more that you can have, the more prepared you can be,” said Brad Robertson, the director of student and staff services at Brownsboro ISD.

Additionally, a statement from Tyler ISD said “Tyler ISD police officers have completed the Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement class that is mandated for all school-based law enforcement within 180 days of being hired including additional trainings that go above and beyond ALERRT as a part of our current safety and security standards.”