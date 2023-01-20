TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Tyler has announced that Gov. Abbott will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for their new $308 million Medical Education Building on Monday, Jan. 23.

The ceremony, which starts at 2 p.m., will be held at 1100 South Beckham Avenue. The ceremony will start with opening remarks and then they’ll break ground and take photos. The event concludes with press availability and a reception.

Map of the event and parking.

UT System Chairman Kevin Eltife, UT Chancellor James Milliken and UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun will be in attendance along with Gov. Abbott.

For more information call Elizabeth Newsom at 903-752-8640.