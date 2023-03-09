TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is speaking at a parent empowerment night at Grace Community School in Tyler on Thursday. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m.

At a similar event in Corpus Christi, Abbott said that “We must reform curriculum, get kids back to the basics of learning and we must empower parents to be more involved in the education of their children.”

This involvement could take many forms like an education savings account, school vouchers or simply even more rights for parents over their child’s education.

Abbott’s appearance in East Texas Thursday night is not without controversy. Local East Texas school leaders said policies like school vouchers would impact their school districts directly. They gathered for a joint press conference on Wednesday, voicing their concerns on the voucher plan being discussed at the state capitol.

Lindale ISD Superintendent, Stan Surratt, said vouchers were never a good solution.

“To give taxpayer funds without any accountability is a horrible idea and will be damaging to many children across Texas. This idea of vouchers has been passed in other states, usually about 70-80% of vouchers went to students and families that were already in private schools,” Surratt said. “So, this is what I consider to be ‘welfare for the rich,’ and Texans should not be paying for wealthy families to attend private schools. Vouchers are simply a bad idea for Texas.”

Chapel Hill ISD parent and school board member Tammy Humes said she just wants both sides of the conversation to be heard.

“They talk about school choice but the problem is when they talk about choice, they’re not defining that,” Humes said. “Talk about where that funding would come from. Talk about the benefits, but also talk about the downside, because there is going to be a downside, because money doesn’t grow on trees.”

Abbott will be joined by Rep. Matt Schaefer, Texas Public Policy Foundation Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, Grace Community School Head Jay Ferguson, and other parent empowerment advocates.