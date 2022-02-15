TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott will be visiting Tyler Tuesday night.

Abbott is scheduled to give a keynote address at 7:15 p.m. at the Smith County Republican Party Lincoln Reagan Dinner.

The event is part of the Keep East Texas Red Fundraiser that benefits the local Republican Party. The dinner is happening at The Villa at 7891 Highway 110 North.

KETK News will be livestreaming Abbott’s remarks.

A new poll by the University of Texas at Austin and the Texas Politics Project was released on Monday, and 1,200 registered voters participated.

According to the poll, Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton have stronger support from voters than the other Republican candidates in the primaries, said 41% of people who are planning to vote in the Republican Primary.

The poll also predicted that Abbott would win a hypothetical race for governor against Beto O’Rourke 47%-37%. Additionally, Abbott raised $1.4 million in the first 20 days of January while O’Rourke obtained $1.3 million.

Former state Sen. Don Huffines and former Texas Republican Party Chair Allen West are also gubernatorial candidates. 60% of poll respondents who said they will vote in the Republican party sided with Abbott. West received support from 15% of voters and West got 14%.