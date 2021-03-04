Gov. Abbott to visit Tyler on Friday to discuss social media legislation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced Thursday afternoon that he would be visiting Tyler on Friday.
Just days after announcing that he would allow his mask mandate to expire next week, Abbott will come to the Piney Woods. He will hold a press conference with Sen. Bryan Hughes on Senate Bill 12, which is Hughes’ social media legislation.
According to the governor’s office, “SB 12 will help prohibit social media companies from censoring Texans based on the viewpoints they express.”
He will meet Hughes at the Plaza Tower Atrium at 110 N College Ave. at 12 p.m.
