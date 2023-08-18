Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference at the Texas State Capitol on June 8, 2023 in Austin. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that a Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24 in Marshall.

According to a press release, the summit is aiming connect Texas small business owners with recourses, other business owners and experts that can help them start and grow their business.

“Named the Best State for Business for a record 19 years in a row, there is no better place to start and grow a small business than Texas,” said Abbott. “Our economic success would not be possible without the many hardworking small business owners across the state who contribute so much to their communities.”

There is a $20 registration fee to attend the summit. Three summit panels will discuss the following topics:

Access to Finance & Funding



Small Business and Entrepreneurship 101



Workforce Development

“Through my Small Business Summits, we are providing the tools and resources needed for both current and aspiring entrepreneurs to succeed. Texas will continue to invest in small business owners across the state as we build a brighter economic future for all Texans,” Abbott said.

The event will be held at Marshall Convention Center is going to be co-hosted with the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Workforce Commission.

To learn more visit Texas Economic Development online.