AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on Wednesday that March 13 will be a Day of Prayer for Ukraine in Texas.

Abbott also said the Texas Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13. In addition, the Ukrainian flag will be flown at the mansion on Saturday and Sunday.

The governor shared this information while he was on a conference call with 80 Texas faith leaders. Father Mykola Dovzhuk of Pokrova Ukranian Catholic Church in Houston led the invocation during their call.

“Cecilia and I encourage Texans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join us in a day of prayer for all of Ukraine and to stand in solidarity with the thousands who have been affected by this horrific war,” said Governor Abbott. “Prayer has the power to comfort, heal, and bring peace beyond all understanding, and it is my hope that we can come together to honor the people of Ukraine this Sunday. May we acknowledge God’s glory and continue to advocate for democracy for all nations.”

To read the governor’s proclamation, click here.