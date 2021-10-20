Gov. Greg Abbott appoints 3 people to Angelina and Neches River Authority Board of Directors

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference where he signed two energy related bills, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK)- Governor Greg Abbott appointed three people to the Angelina and Neches River Authority Board of Directors on Wednesday.

Erin Holloway was selected and Dale Morton and Francis Spruiell were reappointed. Their terms will end on Sept. 5, 2027.

The board works and maintains in the valleys of the Neches River and its tributaries.

Holloway is from Arp and a financial advisor and owner of The Holloway Partnership. She was an office manager at Texas Financial and Retirement and part of the Association of Independent Financial Advisors. Holloway is also a volunteer at the Junior League of Tyler, and she has a Bachelor of Animal Science and Master of Science from West Texas A&M University.

Morton of Nacogdoches is a retired superintendent of the Wells Independent School District. He is also a pastor of the New Life Christian Fellowship and belongs to the Texas Association of School Administrators.

Morton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and a Master of Education from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Spruiell is from Center and the executive vice president and regional president for the Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Garrison, and Timpson branches of Austin Bank Texas.

She has worked in community banking for more than 36 years.

She is also on the Nacogdoches Economic Development Executive Committee and previously was president of the Rotary Club of Nacogdoches.

Spruiell was formerly chairman of the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce. She is now the Vice-Chair of the Nacogdoches Medical Center Hospital Governing Board.

She has an Associate of Applied Science from South Plains College and is a graduate of the Texas Tech School of Banking and Southwestern Graduate School of Banking.