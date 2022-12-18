ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott announced the reappointment of Michael A. Neill of Athens to the School Land Board on Dec. 15. Neill is Chief Executive Officer of First State Bank in Athens and serves on the Board of Directors of the Texas Bankers Association.

The School Land Board manages the “acquisition, sale, and mineral leasing of the lands that comprise the Permanent School Fund, which contributes billions of dollars each year to public education in Texas,” according to a press release.

Neill has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from UT Austin and a Master of Business Administration in Banking and Financial Institutions from Sam Houston State University. He is also a graduate from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.

Neill’s term on the board will last until Aug. 29, 2023, according to officials.