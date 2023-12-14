PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Governor Greg Abbott appointed a Palestine woman to the Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners.

According to a release from Abbott, Lee Ann Tatum, a social services consultant with Live Oak Healthcare was appointed for a term to expire on Feb. 1, 2027. The Board is responsible for regulating the practice of social work in Texas.

Tatum reportedly worked as director of social services for Legacy at Town Creek, Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home, and Honey Grove Nursing Center.

Tatum was appointed alongside Korina Delapeña, Ryan Dollinger and Quida Pryor.