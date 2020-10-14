Grace Community, Longview ISD among schools in new pilot COVID-19 rapid testing program

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas schools are taking part in program offering rapid COVID-19 testing.

Grace Community School and Longview ISD are among schools that will give virus testing as part of the pilot program, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.

Texas Department of Emergency Management will provide participating school systems with COVID-19 rapid antigen tests that will be administered to students, teachers and staff who choose to participate.

“Governor Abbott did ask Grace Community School to participate in a pilot program regarding the provision of COVID tests to public and private schools. We are currently evaluating if and how we are going to use these tests.” Jay Ferguson, Ph.D., Head of School, Grace Community School.

Schools enrolled in the program will receive personal protective equipment to safely administer the rapid tests, which produce results within 15 minutes, the announcement said.

The program will launch in eight schools. Other schools that want to participate in the testing program will be able to apply through the Texas Education Agency by Oct. 28.

“As more students return to campus for in-person instruction, the sate of Texas is working alongside school officials to provide resources to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff,” said Abbott.

Other Participating school systems include: