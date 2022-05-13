TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was placed back into the Smith County Jail for violating his bond, records show.

Traylor-Harris was arrested by the Smith County Adult Probation Office, according to online judicial records, and was booked on Friday on a $500,000 bond.

According to a bond violation report, Traylor-Harris was seen on a YouTube livestream on May 10 for the 2022 Police Academy Graduation for Navarro College. Traylor-Harris can be seen on the video at the 42:25 timestamp.

A supervisor with Smith County watched the video, which shows Traylor-Harris receiving his diploma in full uniform and in possession of his weapon.

Traylor-Harris was out on bond since November. Conditions of his bond include an order that he cannot possess a firearm, explosive, ammunition or deadly weapon.

Traylor-Harris, along with Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman, was arrested in November 2021 for allegedly stealing from a Tyler residence while they were working.

The three were indicted for felony theft by a public servant and a misdemeanor of official oppression, according to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman.

The tenant whose items were allegedly stolen by the three filed a theft report with the Tyler Police and the list of the things missing from the residence were an iPhone 8, Oakley sunglasses, jewelry, Chanel perfume, an iPhone X, Nike shoes, Airpods, 2 iPhone 12s, 2 MacBooks and more than $3,000 in cash. It was also mentioned that firearms were taken by the constable’s office but were later returned.