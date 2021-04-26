Grand jury brings no charges against 2 arrested for Trinity ISD burglary

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – The Trinity County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that a grand jury “no-billed” charges against two people accused of breaking into Trinity High School and Trinity Middle School.

The burglary happened in the early morning of November 2020. At one point, Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 cash award for information regarding the crime.

Now, the case won’t be able to move forward unless another grand jury finds probable cause without additional evidence.

The DA’s office said that TISD would follow up on any other angles for the case.