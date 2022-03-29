VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Grand Jury indictments reveal more details into alleged misconduct by a local sheriff and two other officials.

The indictments, filed on March 25, say that Sheriff Steve Hendrix, Chief Deputy Jerry Wood and Sergeant Blake Snell all denied seeing a former chief deputy hit an inmate. Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry said that former Chief Deputy Craig Shelton admitted to a Texas Ranger that he had “struck a handcuffed individual in the face without justification.”

Each document contains several details listed in separate paragraphs, each claim outlined below.

Documents allege that Hendrix did the following:

Said he did not see Shelton hit an inmate

Said he “did not think that anybody engaged verbally” with the inmate

Said during a meeting to discuss a complaint concerning the arrest of an inmate that he was not aware Shelton was the subject of the complaint

Said that Shelton had not told him he hit the inmate until the Thursday before Jan. 11

Documents also allege that Wood:

Said he didn’t see anyone get hit during the incident

Said he did not hear Shelton apologize for hitting the inmate

Said he was not aware that Shelton was the subject of the complaint

For Snell, documents allege that he:

Said he did not see Shelton hit the inmate though he was in close proximity at the time of the incident

Said he did not see Shelton use force against the inmate

Denied leading a deputy away from the incident because that deputy “did not need to see the incident”

On Tuesday, Hendrix’s attorney, Kenneth M. Biggs, sent a release to KETK News calling the accusations “baseless.”