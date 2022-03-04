GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – Some staff members at Grand Saline ISD will be able to carry concealed weapons on campus.

The district calls this the “Guardian Plan“, and it has been in the works for over two years.

“We believe this will serve as a deterrent to someone trying to harm our students, but if harmful action is taken against our students we have several staff members prepared to stop the threat,” Grand Saline ISD Superintendent Micah Lewis said.

Lewis said that those carrying have been trained in high-stress situations and will continue their training. The Guardians will keep a weapon on them and it will never be stored at school.

The school worked with local law enforcement “to ensure the utmost safety for them, our Guardians, staff, and students.”