GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – In Grand Saline on Saturday a big crowd of people came out to see the city’s Salt and Heritage Festival.

The Salt Festival featured activities and live entertainment but it’s not all fun and games, it also provides a way to give back to the community.

“We give scholarships back to the seniors at the end of the year. So we really encourage them to do community service and come out and help us volunteer. We have a good group of kids who come out and do that usually every year,” said Tammy Chitty, president of the Salt Festival board. “We give back to those who give to the community.”

They are hoping for an even bigger festival next year for their 50th anniversary.