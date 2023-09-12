TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Habitat for Humanity of Smith County (HFHSC) now has grant funds available to help individuals and families over the age of 55 with home repairs.

According to HFHSC, the requirements are as follows:

55 or older (no age requirement for any veterans, or surviving spouses)

Own a home outside of Tyler city limits

Located in Smith County

HFHSC said these grant funds are slated to provide repairs and renovations to make homes feel safer, more healthy and increase accessibility for home owners.

Projects may include but are not limited to:

Wheelchair ramp installation

Roof repairs or replacement

Floor repairs or replacement

Doorway repair or replacement

Bathroom repair

Kitchen repair

HVAC

Interested homeowners are encouraged to call (903) 595-6630. Applicants must meet the grantor’s requirements as well as Smith County Habitat’s requirements for assistance.