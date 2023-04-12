GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) – Grapeland was established with the railroad in 1872.

It used to be called Grapevine but when the railroad was built, it cut through all of the grapevines.

“It’s the Queen City of the sand flats. Grapeland is a hidden jewel because it’s a town that still has the railroad that runs through main street and downtown,” said Nikki Steinsbo, resident for 54 years.

Grapeland is home to almost 1500 people.

“It’s a great community, so many people have poured so much into me, their friendly,” said Rex Jenkins, resident for 16 years

A small community where residents say ‘everyone knows everyone.’

“Pretty much everyone is either your grandparents or your uncle basically by the way they act,” said Jenkins.

Steinsbo is a longtime resident and said Grapeland has been known for a lot besides their grapes.

“They can pet a camel or feed a zebra with food from their hands actually,” said Steinsbo.

They used to be know for the grapes, then peanuts and now watermelon.

In the community Steinsbo uses her business to bring services that they haven’t had before.

“I saw a need for people with intellectual developmental disabilities to be better supported in rural areas, that’s what brought me back to Grapeland,” said Steinsbo.

Next door at Marketplace on Main, owner Christa Burgess is using her new restaurant to fill in the gaps.

“We came here for the purpose of creating something and we wanted to that in an environment that lacked,” said 2-year resident, Christa Burgess.

She uses her marketplace to mentor children.

“Bring them in and teaching them everything from how to, the basics of cooking to serving customers,” said Burgess.

They lend a helping hand to anyone in need and leaves one word to describe Grapeland, small.

“Small community, over and over again,” said Burgess.