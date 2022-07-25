GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) — Grapeland ISD employees will receive a 5% pay raise across the board after the board of trustees approved the increase on Monday, July 18.

The board opened the public portion of the meeting to approve the pay raise, after a second executive session. Superintendent Don Jackson said that the district has previously offered stipends, that may continue, but the stipends were not creditable compensation for the Teacher Retirement System.

Grapeland ISD is not the first East Texas school district to offer pay raises to their employees.

Other East Texas districts to introduce salary increases for the next school year include: