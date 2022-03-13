GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) — The Grapeland ISD community is mourning the loss of a student, said the district in a Facebook post Saturday.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that one of our students has passed away. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family,” stated a release.

Grapeland ISD will have immediate crisis counseling available to students and staff at the high school on Sunday from 3-5 p.m.

The district said that they are respecting the family’s need for privacy as the community joins together in expressing their condolences.