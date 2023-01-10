GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) – Grapeland ISD announced on Monday they are considering the implementation of a four-day instructional week.

“While we are proud of our traditions and culture built here in Grapeland ISD, we would be remiss not to consider any educational trend that may enhance our best practices and benefit our students, staff and community,” the district said.

The district currently has a survey for staff and parents to complete and officials said on Jan. 23 they will host a community forum to continue the conversation. The forum is set to be held in the Lorena Shoultz Auditorium at 5:45 p.m.

“Your voice and presence will be greatly appreciated as we decide if the four-day instructional week will be what is best for our students, staff and community,” the district said. “If you need assistance completing the survey, please contact the admin office.”

Other East Texas school districts have also begun considering a four-day school week and on Monday, Alba-Golden ISD approved a pilot period for a four-day school week program.