Grapeland makes strides to repair broken dam at Salmon Lake Park after severe flooding

GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK)- The city of Grapeland has seen about a foot of rain this week. The flooding has damaged people’s homes and destroyed a community staple.

Salmon Lake Park has been heavily affected by the heavy rains.

The owner of the park, Trent Ownes said, it is going to cost at least $100,000 to fix the damage.

They are focusing on rebuilding the dam that broke due the dangerously high water level.

If the weather cooperates, the owner said his team will be able to fix the dam by next week.

Ownes also mentioned, once the repairs are made, it will take between three to four days for the lake’s water level to be back to normal.

Hundreds of people from East Texas and beyond have already reached out to support the efforts to rebuild the park.

And, once everything is back to normal, the owners are planning to honor and celebrate their community.

“We’re going to invite the community out, free of charge for a day of just enjoying the lake. You know giving thanks to God for making it all come together and just a big thank you to the community,” said Ownes.

He also mentioned, many bands and singers who have performed at Salmon Lake Park have shown interest in doing a benefit concert to raise money.

A construction crew will begin repairs on Saturday.

If you would like to support the park, you can donate to their GoFundMe.