Grapeland police chief terminated by city council, replacement appointed

GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) – Kody Stephens was terminated from employment as Grapeland’s police chief following an emergency city council meeting on Sept. 17.

According to The Messenger, Mayor Mitchell Woody and Councilmen Justin Lumbreraz, Joseph Musick and George Pierson were present at the meeting that was called into order at 4 p.m.

A motion made by Lumbreraz to immediately terminate Kody Stephens due to items and charges addressed in his termination letter was seconded and approved unanimously.

Following this motion, a motion made to appoint Thomas Shafer as interim police chief was also unanimously approved.

According to The Messenger, there was no additional information provided on the details of the termination letter.

Stephens was hired in March 2020, according to a Facebook post by GPD.