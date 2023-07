EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue assisted the Eustace Fire Department with a grass fire off of County Road 2504 on Sunday afternoon.

PSFR said that the grass fire burned several acres of land and threatened to burn various structures before it was put out.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Department.

Eustace Fire Department’s Chief 1 held command of the response and PSFR assisted them with two of their brush trucks and tankers.