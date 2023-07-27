BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — Several agencies are on the scene of a grass fire involving several structures in the Bullard area.

According to Peter Riley, Bullard Fire Chief, the fire is in the area of FM 344 and County Road 184.

As of 4:30 p.m., Riley said there are two structures on fire and about four to five houses are in danger as well as a vehicle.

Troup Fire Department, Whitehouse Fire Department, Noonday Fire Department and Flint Fire Department are on the scene assisting. Officials said they are considering calling in the Texas A&M Forest Service.