TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mardi Gras is an age-old celebration with parties, costumes and delicious king cakes. However, you don’t have to go to Louisiana to get one of the authentic treats.

“They’re kind of this rare and exciting thing,” said owner of Great Harvest Bread Co. in Tyler, Laura Jones.

Jones did her research when it comes to king cakes. She wanted to make sure they were as authentic as she could get, even if that meant traveling to Louisiana to learn from family.

“We use a recipe from Louisiana that is multi-year award-winning been voted the best in southwest Louisiana for many years in a row,” said Jones.

The oval cake usually comes in a cinnamon flavor, but Jones says she has added her spin to the dessert.

“We do eight different flavors here at Great Harvest, we bake them fresh every single day, and we only make them during Mardi Gras,” said Jones.

She adds this year’s Mardi Gras season is only five weeks, so those interested may want to hurry to buy one.

“Traditionally, we start selling king cakes on Epiphany, which is January 6th, and we will sell all the way to Fat Tuesday this year, that falls on February 13th,” said Jones.

Jones says she loves king cake season because she gets to meet new customers, but it’s a very busy time for the bakery.

“Last year we sold over 1,800, every year it goes up by about 10%, so we’ll see where we end up this year,” said Jones.

She said they bake 20 to 60 cakes a day leading up to Fat Tuesday, and more than 350 the last day alone.