LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Great Texas Balloon Race is set to return in June to the Longview Convention Complex, and on Wednesday, they announced this year’s entertainment lineup.

This year’s event will be held June 16 through the morning on June 18 and the following artists are scheduled to perform at the Friday and Saturday night concerts:

Friday

Post Profit, opening at 6:30 p.m.

Joint Custody, headlining at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Jake Worthington, opening at 6:30 p.m.

Jon Wolfe, headlining at 9:30 p.m.

All ticketed events will again be held at the Longview Convention Complex at 1123 Jaycee Drive with the gates opening at 4 p.m. and closing at midnight.

Tickets for the festival and concert are now available. A Friday only ticket is sold for $15, Saturday only is $20 and a weekend pass can be purchased for $30.