Great Texas Balloon Race takes off to the skies, minus public events

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Great Texas Balloon Race will soar over the skies from June 18-20 at the East Texas Regional Airport in Longview. According to Michelle Ford, the Great Texas Balloon Race chairman for 2021, there will not be a public event due to concerns of COVID-19.

Although balloons will be flying, Ford said there will be no balloon glows, special shaped tethers, musical entertainment or traditional festival activities.

60 hot air balloons will be soaring through the sky over the city of Longview.

Opportunities to see balloons have also increased with afternoon flights planned Friday and Saturday in addition to the morning scheduled flights Friday through Sunday.

“Our goal continues to be to bring an exciting experience to our community through world class ballooning competition by the very best pilots,” said Ford.

The Great Texas Balloon Race is the oldest annual event in Longview and Ford will look forward to having a fully scheduled event in 2022.

In April 2020 the Great Texas Balloon Race announced that they would cancel the events. However, later on in the year, in October 2020, the company hosted an event called “Lifted Spirits” to honor front-line workers of the Coronavirus pandemic.