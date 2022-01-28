LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Greater Longview United Way and the Internal Revenue Service is helping low-income families prepare their income tax returns for free through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program.

The initiative assists people who make less than $60,000 a year to receive credits such as the earned income tax credit (EITC).

Community members who are IRS-trained help with the VITA program. English and Spanish-speaking volunteers are available.

Greater Longview United Way has offered free tax services for some for more than 10 years. In 2020, the VITA program helped 715 families with their tax returns.

Families have received tax credits through the initiative like the earned income tax credit, child tax credit and education credit. The community has also received more than $1 million in returns.

People can now get the following tax preparation services from the Greater Longview United Way for the 2022 season:

Para instrucciones en español de click aquí.

One of their IRS trained volunteers will prepare your taxes onsite while you wait.

This service is offered on a first-come first-served basis.

For more information and to get directions click here.

Drop your tax documents off and they will call you when your tax return is ready.

Learn more about the requirements and get directions to their office here.