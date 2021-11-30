Green Acres Baptist Church Choir sings to seniors for the first time since pandemic cancelled all concerts

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Green Acres Baptist Church is spreading some much-needed holiday cheer to nursing homes at a time when the mental health of residents declined during the pandemic.

The Church’s senior choir performed at The Hamptons and Primrose senior living facilities.

“We are delighted to be back and share the love of Jesus with music,” said Worship Pastor, Mike Parks.

This is the choir’s first performance since having to cancel all of their concerts last year due to Covid-19. They said they are overjoyed to be back.

“We love to get to come to this place and get to fellowship with them and get to worship the Lord with them,” added Parks.

Studies show seniors were missing human contact and suffering mentally from social distancing during the pandemic. That’s why events like one are so important.

“It thrills me to the bottom of my heart. My heart is in it,” said Hamptons resident Thelma Ruth Childs.

Childs explained she has been a member of Green Acres Baptist Church for over 40 years. She said she was happy to see the choir performing again.

Around 85 members of the senior choir attended and sang all the Christmas classics that centered around Jesus. They said they want to remind others what this holiday is all about.

“All about his coming to Earth to save us and to leave his throne of glory that he might die on the cross,” added Parks.

Residents were singing along to their favorite holiday tunes, which included O Holy Night and The First Noel.

“Green acres Baptist church is the most fantastic growing god loving church,” said Childs with passion.

The church aspires to bring smiles and song to all this holiday season.