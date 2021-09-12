Green Acres Baptist Church honors first responders, the 13 service members that were killed in Afghanistan

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Green Acres Baptist Church honored veterans and first responders and reserved 13 seats for the U.S. service members who were killed in the Kabul airport attack in Afghanistan.

The church held an emotional service and prayed for the United States 20 years after the 9/11 attack.

“I still feel on this day, the same way I did on Sept. 11, 2001 and I’ll never forget,” Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith was at the pentagon right after 9/11 helping with the after math.

The church reserved spots for the 13 members.

“18-year-olds left there home where they were safe and answered that call. Many of them died and they paid the price too just like the ones on ground zero on that day,” Smith said.

Michael Gossett, the senior pastor at GABC, said they wanted to set aside some time just to show them that Green Acres was in their corner.

Sheriff Larry Smith said he felt blessed to live in a community that supports him.

“We feel very fortunate here in East Texas where we are appreciated”

Following the service was a luncheon held for first responders and their families.

“Almost 28 years later, I still love going to work everyday and it’s not just about the job itself. It’s about the people you work with but also the people you work for in the community,” Jimmy Toler, the city of Tyler’s chief of police said.