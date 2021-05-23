Green Acres Baptist Church names new senior pastor after months of searching

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Green Acres Baptist Church has chosen their next senior pastor, who will replace senior pastor David Orlo Dykes.

Dr. Michael Gossett was selected as the next senior pastor, effective Sept. 1.

“He is a genuine guy who has a passion for God, and a passion to reach people for Jesus Christ,” Dykes said.

Dykes has been pastor at Green Acres for 30 years, and announced his retirement in February. A committee then started the process of finding a candidate to recommend as pastor.

“Now that they are unanimously recommending Michael, I wholeheartedly believe that he is God’s man to lead the church into the future and I’m really excited about it,” Dykes said.

Gossett is currently listed on the Green Acres website as a teaching pastor. Gossett grew up in Georgia and married his high school sweetheart, Katie.

“Seeing the way he was brought to the church, and all the thousands of dots that were connected over a period of years and months, showed all of us to the Holy Spirit had been working this moment for a long, long time,” Adam Renfroe with the search committee said.

According to Dykes, there has only been one pastoral transition in the history of Green Acres: when he came in 1991.

“For any of you who are old enough to remember when I first came, that was not a smooth transition,” Dykes said. “There was a lot of division and strife, but God is faithful and he brought us through that.”

Since then, Dykes said, he researched other churches that had smooth transitions after a long-serving pastor’s departure and talked to deacon leaders about the process.

The pastor search committee said Gossett was picked unanimously.