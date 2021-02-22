Green Acres Baptist Church offers showers and laundry

Photo courtesy of the Green Acres Baptist Church Facebook page

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Green Acres Baptist Church will be offering free showers and laundry from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

A shower trailer will be parked on the church’s campus off of Troup Highway.

As of Monday, the city of Tyler will remain under a boil water notice and said the notice could be lifted on Tuesday.

