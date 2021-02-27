Green Acres Baptist Church teams up with East Texas Food Bank to provide COVID, storm relief

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Green Acres Baptist Church teamed up with the East Texas Food Bank to provide COVID and storm relief to the East Texas community.

The team began preparing around 6 a.m. Saturday morning. At 10 a.m. they began passing out food boxes including fresh produce and milk.

Many volunteers with Green Acres Baptist Church gave a helping hand by not only distributing meals, but also hearing the need of the families impacted by the storm and COVID-19.

“We’re trying to make sure we’re not just here to give out a meal,” Michael Gossett, a Teaching Pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church said. “We want to help our community the best way we can and we want to be praying for them.”

Green Acres Baptist Church said that they will continue to host more events.

On Feb. 24 the “15 and the Mahomies” Foundation, a non profit established by East Texas native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, announced they would donate 30,000 meals to the East Texas Food Bank.

The donations will be coming in two parts at two upcoming food distributions. They are scheduled for March 5 and March 19, both at Lindsey Park and will start at noon.

Before the Super Bowl in Tampa, Mahomes said that he’s dedicated to using his popularity and exposure to make a difference when it comes to everything from social justice and equality to improving the lives of as many children as possible.