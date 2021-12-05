Green Acres Baptist Church to have several events leading up to Christmas tree lighting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Green Acres Baptist Church will have several events that will lead up to the lighting of the Christmas tree.

KETK’s Reyna Revelle will be covering the ceremony.

The following is the schedule of events:

  • Kidzpraise Christmas Program in Crosswalk – 5-5:45 p.m.
  • Gather in front of the tree – 5:45-6:15 p.m.
  • Carol Sing – 6:15-6:20 p.m.
  • Message from Pastor Michael – 6:20-6:30 p.m.
  • Lighting of the tree – 6:30
  • Rides, activities and food trucks – 6:30-9 p.m.

