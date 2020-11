TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Green Acres Baptist Church and Traditions Restaurant and Catering in Tyler teamed up to support the local police department.

On Wednesday, the gift certificated were delivered to the Tyler PD office and one will be made aviailble to each officer and staff member.

We want to take this time to thank Tradition’s Restaurant and Catering, Green Acres Baptist Church and an anonymous donor who came together to provide meals from Tradition’s for every Tyler Police Department employee. We can’t thank our community enough for all of your support! pic.twitter.com/lgJpqKlgIC — TYLER POLICE (@TYLERPOLICEDEPT) November 5, 2020

In total, the certificates cost roughly $14,500. They were also provided with the help of an anonymous donor.