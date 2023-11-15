TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Thanksgiving is just shy of one week away, and the perfect, traditional dinner always needs some pre-planning.

For many families that means a Greenberg Turkey on the table, something the whole family will enjoy.

“It’s like a Thanksgiving tradition,” said Paul Loftis, a customer.

Loftis has gotten turkeys from Greenberg for about fifteen years. On Wednesday, he picked up two turkeys for his Thanksgiving dinner next week.

Greenberg Smoked Turkey in Tyler is set to serve families across East Texas and throughout the country.

“This is pre-season, we’re going into the Thanksgiving week, this is the busiest time of year,” said Sam Greenberg, owner of Greenberg Smoked Turkey.

For the Wagley family, this is their tradition of thirty years.

“Service is good, turkeys are always good,” said Cole Wagley.

Greenberg said that it’s as busy as ever, by Sunday they’ll have shipped 50,000 turkeys across the United States.

“We’ll have turkeys on the day before Thanksgiving, it’s not a problem,” said Greenberg.

The Greenberg family has been serving Tyler for more than 80 years.

“It’s kind of like a second home, you know. So, to speak for a tradition, we love it,” said Wagley.