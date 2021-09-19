Greenberg Smoked Turkeys Inc. gear up for holiday season less than 1 year after devastating fire

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Last year in November, Greenberg Turkeys shipping building caught fire and was completely destroyed.

For customers, that meant no Thanksgiving turkeys.

This year, all of that will change.

KETK got an exclusive first look of those tasty turkeys which will soon be ready to be served.

“I’m proud to say we are back,” Sam Greenberg, the President of Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc. said.

With the holidays coming soon, Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc. is getting ready for the 2021 holiday season.

“We are making the last minute tweaks and getting a few things in but but we are going to be completely ready for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Greenberg said.

Their first batch of turkeys was being checked by Greenberg’s own Pitmasters on Sunday.

Greenberg Smoked Turkeys Inc. has been running for more than 80 years.

“Originally this was a dairy farm that was owned by my grandfather and in the dairy barn he had some smokehouses and he had smoked turkeys for friends and family and this is what it grew into,” Greenberg said.

Seeing the turkeys was a special moment for the whole team after a difficult 10 months of rebuilding.

“That was hard, especially during COVID and the supply chain issues that everyone is seeing and experiencing,” Greenberg added. “Everybody had their little piece of help and they all pitched in to get us back going.”

Greenberg said the community’s response was overwhelming in the best way.

“The outpouring of support was just out of control,” mentioned Greenberg.

The company has loyal customers that come back every year for a taste of the turkeys. This year, Greenberg is hoping to ship around 200,000 turkeys.